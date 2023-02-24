College students spend less than RM3 for meals daily due to financial constraints

ONE defining theme of being a university or college student is having to learn how to budget for meals, especially when living far away from home as a middle or lower-income student. However, there is no denying that many students have been cutting back on meals to save some money.

Despite the implementation of Menu Rahmah, a number of students resort to eating lesser meals or very simple food, oftentimes lacking in nutrition, to get by and not trouble their families for extra money.

A Twitter user shared how his friend from university who ate a pack of instant noodles, divided in half daily, as he could not afford the food in his campus. The friend died years later due to multiple organ failure and severe malnutrition.

He then pointed out in his post that: “Even with Menu Rahmah, many can’t actually afford it (meals) on (a) daily basis.”

Meanwhile, many students commented on the post, relating his friend’s struggles spending as little as RM1 daily for their food.

One student shared how they only spent RM1 on rice and fried chicken crumbs for lunch and instant noodles for dinner, despite receiving RM100 allowance per week.

“For five days a week, I eat only to fill my stomach. I only spent RM1 for nasi putih+habuk ayam for lunch, at night I eat instant noodles. There are biscuits, eggs and milo thrown in there somewhere.

“My allowance is RM100 a week, which is more than most. But I have to calculate as well if there’s an emergency, transport to college etc.,” they said

Another student said she had a junior that only spent RM2.50 for a meal per day.

“I had a junior who only ate once a day because his family has financial troubles,” she said.

A student also said that they could not afford the Menu Rahmah meal plan due to having a constrained budget, and having to pay for so many things, including saving up for flight tickets to go back home.

“I only eat rice once a week, mostly it is just instant noodles and bread or not eating at all,” they said.

One student also said that they spent RM1.50 on rice and gravy or sambal from home. Sometimes they also buy a piece of chicken if they get really hungry. They said they were willing to do this just so they do not financially burden their parents.

In a screenshot showing a conversation they had with their mother, they showed a picture of them eating rice and some sambal only.

“That’s all you’re going to eat?” their mother asked.

“I have to use my money on buying my books,” they replied.

The mother responded sympathetically, remarking how pitiful their situation is.