Commotion in Dewan Rakyat over Mitra issue

KUALA LUMPUR: A commotion broke out during the winding-up session of the Supply Bill 2022 today when several opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) were not satisfied with National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique’s(pix) answer on the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) funds issue.

Things started to heat up when RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) interrupted the winding-up session to demand an answer from Halimah, prompting an argument between them.

“This is important because after the matter was exposed during the last session, the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) had launched an investigation and made several arrests.

“My question is whether MIC leaders are directly involved, we need to know because 16 people have been detained,” said Rayer.

Earlier, Halimah said the decision not to answer questions regarding the issue was made following the advice of the MACC for fear of disrupting the ongoing investigation.

“After the issue was raised in the previous session, the ministry has expressed readiness to cooperate with MACC. Even before the issue was raised, we have asked the MACC to come to the ministry to review all applications and approvals made from 2019,” she said.

Besides Rayer, P.Kasthuriraani (PH-Batu Kawan) also interrupted the session and suggested that relevant MITRA reports be made available to MPs.

In a bid to calm the situation, Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon warned Rayer and Kasthuriraani for interrupting the winding-up session without his permission.

“Standing Order 37(1)(b) (of the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat), if you wish to say something you have to ask for permission from me. I do not allow it.

“...you (Kasthuriraani) keep on talking without getting permission. I’m warning you Batu Kawan,” he said.

The situation calmed down after that and Halimah continued to respond to other issues raised by MPs during the debate session.-Bernama