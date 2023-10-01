Company CEO charged with submitting false documents for claims under Socso's Penjana Kerjaya Programme

KUALA LUMPUR: A chief executive officer of a training management company was charged in the Sessions Court here today on seven counts of submitting false documents to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to claim incentives under the Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 programme amounting to RM112,000.

Noorun Nashriah Ramli, 41, of Ikon Technical Academy Sdn Bhd, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Judge Azura Alwi.

On all seven charges, she was alleged to have submitted invoices from Ikon Technical Academy, dated July 9, 2021, through a woman to four officers at the Socso office to claim incentives under the program amounting to RM112,000.

She was charged with intending to deceive Socso by submitting documents containing false statements about the Employee Incentive Training Programme, despite knowing that the employees concerned did not attend the training programme.

The offences were allegedly committed at Menara Perkeso Putrajaya, between 13 July and Oct 1, 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 (2) of the same law which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine not less than five times the value of the subject matter of the offence or RM10,000 whichever is higher, if convicted.

The court allowed Noorun Nashriah bail of RM35,000 with one surety and also ordered her to report herself to the Putrajaya MACC office, as well as to surrender her passport to the court during the mention of the case on Feb 14.

Earlier, prosecuting officer from MACC Mohammad Shaiful Nasir offered bail at RM80,000, but lawyer Lum Kok Kiong, representing Noorun Nashriah, requested for bail to be set at RM35,000 as his client was supporting two children and her parents.

He also requested for Noorusn Nashriah to be allowed to surrender her passport after her return from performing the umrah.

In two other courts, school canteen operator Amir Shariffuddin Haron, 56, and a food shop operator Farhan Taufik, 34, pleaded not guilty to charges of submitting false documents to Socso to claim incentives under the same programme amounting to RM78,700.

The two men were charged with submitting the confirmation form for the Hiring Incentive Programme under the names of Perusahaan As Hayana Services and Perusahaan Frans F & B Enterprise through a man to a Socso officer to claim the incentives.

They were charged with intending to deceive Socso by submitting documents containing false statements about the names of their new employees, whereas the employees concerned are not under their employment.

The offence was alleged to have been committed at Wisma Perkeso, Jalan Tun Razak here, on March 5 and June 1, 2021.

Judge Rozina Ayob allowed Amir Shariffuddin bail of RM8,000 with one surety and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court and to report himself at the MACC office pending disposal of the case.

She also set Feb 14 for mention.

In the case of Farhan, judge Suzana Hussin also allowed him bail of RM8,000 with one surety as well as an order for him to surrender his passport and to report himself at the MACC office. The case is set for mention on Feb 10.

MACC prosecuting officers Abd Muntaqim Abdul Aziz and Ikhwan Zaudii Nordin prosecuted in the respective cases, while Amir Shariffuddin was represented by lawyer Hasmah Nordin. Farhan was not represented.-Bernama