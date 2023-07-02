Comply with law or face action, traders told

PETALING JAYA: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has warned traders to comply with the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (PCAPA), said a Profiteering Control Unit and Industry Compliance Division spokesman.

He was commenting on a statement by the Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) claiming that vegetable prices had gone up more than 160% in the past month.

Its president Mohideen Abdul Kader said on Wednesday the price of okra had increased from RM6 per kg to RM16 per kg, a rise of 166%.

He added that other vegetables that had increased in price were long beans, which rose from RM6 per kg to RM12 per kg (100%), tomatoes from RM4.50 per kg to RM10 per kg (120%), green beans from RM6 per kg to RM12 per kg (100%) and eggplant from RM7 per kg to RM12 per kg (71%).

While the ministry does not deny that there has been a rise in the prices of vegetables in Penang, it said conditions are still stable.

Its state director S. Jegan said inspections by the ministry’s enforcement personnel found that there had been hikes in the prices of 10 types of vegetables in Penang but not as high as claimed by CAP.

“Tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans, long beans, sawi and red bell peppers were among the vegetables that had seen a rise in the price of between 4.03% and 71.43%. There have been some changes in the prices of vegetables due to various factors, including uncertain weather conditions of late. But, it is nothing as drastic as a 160% rise,” he said.

However, the spokeman said the ministry will still investigate under PCAPA to ascertain if the price increase is due to rising costs or profiteering.

“According to sources in the agricultural sector, current weather conditions might directly affect the supply of certain types of vegetables. However, the ministry is working closely with relevant government agencies such as the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry and industry players to mitigate any price increase,” he told theSun.

The spokesman said businesses or traders must know their obligation and comply with all the regulations, including PCAPA.

“Last year, we conducted inspections through Ops Pasar 2022 and issued 453 notices to businesses under section 21 of the PCAPA. Based on the notices, we opened 35 investigation papers on profiteering, which included five involving vegetable price increase,” he said.

The spokesman advised consumers to use their purchasing power to choose the best outlet and value for money before making their buys.

“Price increases do not equal profiteering. But should consumers find the increase drastic and unreasonable, they can complain to the ministry. We will investigate the complaint under PCAPA. Should any party be found to be profiteering, be it retail or wholesale, we will take stern action against them.”

Consumers can lodge complaints related to price issues via WhatsApp at 019-279 4317 or 019-848 8000, e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, call centre at 1-800-886-800, email at e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my and through the Ez ADU KPDN app.