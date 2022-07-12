Concern over psychiatrist shortage

PETALING JAYA: The Mental Health Aid Organisation has cautioned that mental health problems could become serious as Malaysia has a shortage of psychiatrists compared with developed countries, both in numbers and distribution.

Its co-founder Jernell Tan said as of 2018, there were only 410 psychiatrists in the country, with an average national psychiatrist to population ratio of 1.27 to 100,000, which is significantly lower than the World Health Organisation recommended ratio of one psychiatrist per 10,000 population.

Malaysian Medics International said as of February this year, the total number of psychiatrists had increased to 492, which was still 1.46 times lower than the 2025 target and 1.93 times below the 2030 requirement.

“As for the distribution of these psychiatrists, only two federal territories and two states reported psychiatrist to population ratios above the national average, with Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya having disproportionately higher ratios (5.24 and 3.38 per 100,000 respectively) compared with Perak and Negri Sembilan (1.59 and 1.32 per 100,000 respectively),” Tan told theSun.

She was responding to the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2019, that showed there were close to 500,000 Malaysians affected by mental health issues.

“Malaysia has about 300 clinical psychologists registered as full members of the Malaysian Society of Clinical Psychology, but only approximately 200 are actively seeing patients. Our current clinical psychologist to population ratio is 1:980,000, which is a far cry from the ideal 1:5000 ratio.

“In 2020, the counsellor-to-individual ratio was one per 52,000 population, when the ideal ratio is one per 500, and there are only 148 counselling psychologists serving in the Health Ministry,” she said.

As for affordable mental health services in the public sector, Tan said long-term and sustainable initiatives to increase the number and quality of the mental health workforce are needed first.

This includes establishing specialised pathways for mental health practitioners so that they can practise and progress within those pathways, and providing regular standardised upskilling programmes for allied healthcare workers such as psychologists and counsellors so that they can deliver better quality and up-to-date services.

Others include addressing critical issues that affect healthcare workers in the public sector in general, such as low remuneration, temporary contracts, burnout and exhaustion.

Tan said the government could also improve public accessibility and affordability of mental health insurance.

“Currently, three to four insurance companies have mental health insurance, but reimbursement is limited. It is crucial that the ministry continuously engages with the insurance industry, the Finance Ministry and Bank Negara Malaysia to determine the necessary risk-based premiums (based on transparent actuarial calculations) for mental healthcare services, while taking into account price capitation.

“Other considerations would include expanding Social Security Organisation coverage to include mental healthcare services, introducing national-level health insurance programmes, and having more transparent regulation of private hospital prices.”

Meanwhile, content creator Nur Annisa Ibrahim, 27, shared her experience on her mental health journey.

“I am on two types of medication, one for depression and the other for anxiety. Recently, I realised that my appointments, which were once on a somewhat regular basis, now have large gaps in between sessions.”

While it used to be twice-a-month, sessions are now held after more than two months.

“I opted for a government hospital for my treatment because it is the cheaper alternative compared with private mental health services. But with the current situation, I worry that I may spiral into another breakdown.

“Moreover, over the past few months, I have also been told that there is a medicine shortage and that I should consider purchasing my medication elsewhere.

“What would usually cost me about RM40 would now cost me RM900 if purchase my medication elsewhere. I can’t afford to pay so much as I am not earning a lot,” she added.