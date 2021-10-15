Congregants in Kelantan thankful to be able to attend Friday prayers

KOTA BHARU: Residents in Kota Bharu expressed their gratitude today as they were finally able to return to perform Friday prayers at the mosque after a long time, following the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Kelantan, which is currently in Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), has allowed obligatory and Friday prayers to be held in congregations, according to the total capacity of mosques and surau throughout the state.

Checks at the Muhammadi Mosque here found that more than 700 pilgrims who were present complied with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set, and showed their digital vaccination certificates through the MySejahtera application to the staff at the entrance of the mosque.

Congregants also observed the physical distancing rule of staying 1.5m apart, besides checking their body temperature before entering the prayer area and bringing their own prayer mats.

A congregant, Rozman Abdul Razak, 49, told Bernama that the permission to resume prayers in congregations at full capacity of the prayer hall should be appreciated and well received by the people.

“We need to make full use of the permission to conduct prayers as best we can, and implement whatever rules are imposed as best as possible,“ said Rozman, who hails from Kuala Krai.

Shaari Isyak, 63, also felt the difference in the atmosphere at the mosque during Friday prayers today with a higher number of congregants in attendance.

“Of course, I am happy and grateful to be able to go to the mosque for Friday prayers. I pray that the Covid-19 epidemic will end soon so that the congregation can perform prayers as usual,“ he said.

Prior to this, only four congregants including the imam were allowed to perform congregational and Friday prayers at mosques and surau in the state in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.-Bernama