Consumers in Malaysia unhappy with e-commerce delivery experience: Study

KUALA LUMPUR: About 43% of consumers in Malaysia are unhappy with their e-commerce delivery experience, according to a survey by Parcel Perform and meta-search website iPrice Group.

The survey showed Malaysia reports the longest transit time in the region, with deliveries taking 5.8 days versus a regional average time of 3.3 days.

In a joint statement today, they said consumers in Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam are more satisfied with their e-commerce delivery experience as compared to Indonesia and Malaysia.

The survey was conducted with 80,000 e-commerce consumers across Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia by Parcel Perform, an e-commerce parcel tracking platform provider covering 600 logistics carriers worldwide.

Meanwhile, the survey across Southeast Asia shows that 34% of consumers continue to see parcel delivery as the biggest pain point in e-commerce.

Over 90% of customer complaints and negative feedback are related to late delivery or a lack of communication about delivery statuses.

The survey also highlighted that as customer satisfaction is a key factor for customer retention, optimising the delivery experience is crucial to improving customer lifetime value.

Thus, local carriers in Southeast Asia can take this opportunity to enhance their logistics data with estimates on delivery dates to enhance their customer satisfaction ratings.

Ideally, consumers expect regular delivery notifications and updates, and expect estimated delivery dates to be fulfilled. — Bernama