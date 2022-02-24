Contract of company managing Pulau Burung landfill may not be renewed

GEORGE TOWN: The contract of the company managing the Pulau Burung landfill in Ladang Byram in Nibong Tebal near here may not be extended when it ends on April 5.

Penang Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow said the Local Government Division and Seberang Perai City Council ((MBSP) had tabled a report on a study to terminate the contract of the company and the state government had also held a discussion on the issue.

“At two state exco meetings, namely, on Wednesday last week and yesterday, we have held discussions on the company managing the waste disposal centre. The company’s contract will end on April 5.

“MBSP is preparing a timeline to manage the Pulau Burung landfill on an interim basis if the contract is terminated before a company with new technology is appointed (to manage the landfill).

“This is the latest position and a notice will be delivered to the company on the matter,” he told a media conference here today.

Earlier, Chow witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) to collaborate and re-energise the economy of Penang.

On Jan 12, 11 hectares (ha) of the total 33 ha in Pulau Burung landfill caught fire which took almost 20 days to put out.

Commenting further, Chow said, currently, no new fire outbreak was reported at the site. In fact, observation also found no more smoke in the area because the fire had been fully doused.

“Work to cover the garbage disposal site with red earth by the management company is still ongoing and the part which was razed was (also) being covered with red earth. This will be continued on all areas at the site,” he said.

Meanwhile, in another development, he said the state government is monitoring carefully to determine if there is a need to put off any official government event following the hike in Covid-19 cases.

To date, he said, the state government had not organised any official event on a large scale, and if any, they would comply with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP).

“In addition, self screening is also to be implemented if there is a need to be present at certain events, so we will monitor, and a decision will be made if necessary,” he said.

According to Chow, the state government also realised that any decision to postpone events involving the state government would impact many quarters and the economy.

He added that the state government was also scrutinising the operating hours of the civil service in Penang after many civil servants were found positive for Covid-19 or were close contacts of Covid-19 patients.-Bernama