KUANTAN: A contractor’s hope of owning a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle which he had paid more than RM14,000 for it was dashed when he failed to get delivery of the Ford Ranger which was advertised for sale on Facebook at a cheap price.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the contractor, aged 53, claimed he had paid RM14,412 for the vehicle which was advertised for sale on Facebook last Oct 3 for RM36,000.

“The victim claimed he contacted a man through Whatsapp a telephone number given on the Facebook last Oct 5 and was asked to pay a deposit of RM2,500 as well sent copies of his personal documents and bank statement.

“The victim claimed the man contacted him again to ask for another payment of RM11,912, including for advance payment, road tax and insurance, as well as for transfer of ownership, which the victim claimed he transferred the money for the amount on last Oct 6 and 7,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim was also told that the vehicle would be sent using a tow truck service to his house in Pekan and was given the telephone number of the tow truck driver.

However, he said, the victim claimed the tow truck driver did not deliver the vehicle as promised and feeling that he had been duped, the victim lodged a report at the Pekan district police headquarters yesterday. — Bernama