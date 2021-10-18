Cop charged with cheating involving sale of sunroofs

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A policeman pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today on two counts of cheating involving the sale of car sunroofs in February and March last year.

Mohamad Saddam Ahmad Zaidun(pix), 30, was first charged with deceiving a 28-year-old man over the sale of a Proton Inspira vehicle sunroof by inducing him to pay a RM500 deposit.

He is accused of committing the offence at Lot 480, Tingkat Perusahaan 4B at the Perai Industrial Area here at 11.12 am on Feb 1 this year.

For the second charge, Mohamad Saddam is accused of deceiving a 21-year-old man, also for the purchasing of a sunroof, this time around for a Toyota Camry car by inducing him to pay a RM500 deposit.

The offence was allegedly committed on the first floor of Flat D2, Jalan Perai Jaya 3, Bandar Perai Jaya 3, Perai at 8.12 pm on March 8.

Both charges were framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail sentence from one to 10 years, whipping and a fine.

Magistrate Nurul Rasyidah Mohd Akit fixed bail at Rm14,000 for both offences and set Nov 24 for mention.-Bernama