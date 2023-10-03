Cops nab 15 men involved in fight

KUANTAN: Police arrested 15 men believed to be involved in a fight near Taman Kelau Jaya, Raub last Tuesday (March 7).

Raub district police chief Supt Mohd Shahril Abd Rahman said the suspects, aged 15 to 50, were detained between 3.15 pm and 4.15 pm on Sungai Ruan, Raub, the following day.

He said the incident, which occurred around 10.30 pm, started after one of them reprimanded a group of men scolding some boys at the scene and this led to a verbal argument which ended in a fight.

“A few of them were injured on their faces and bodies in the incident and the police are looking for the remaining suspects,“ he said when contacted here today.

All the suspects are in remand for three days until tomorrow to assist in the investigation under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Raub District Police Headquarters at 09-3552222. -Bernama