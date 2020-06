BUKIT MERTAJAM: A married couple pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today with two counts of using forged documents to cross state borders last month.

Factory engineer Ahmad Aizuddin Abd Mokhti and his wife Nur Farah Aina Muslim, both 30, were jointly charged with using a forged doctor’s memo, dated last May 27 in the knowledge that the document was not genuine.

As for the second offence, Ahmad Aizudin and Nur Farah, an accountant, were jointly charged with using a forged Movement Control exemption permit dated May 23 despite knowing that it was fake.

They were accused of committing the offences at the Juru Toll Plaza (northbound) of the North-South Highway at 3.30 am on May 23.

The couple were charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Nazri Abdul Rahim asked the court to set a bail of RM12,000 each, but counsel Chiang Kian Hong pleaded for a lower bail amount on the grounds that his clients, besides having to care for their disabled parents, had cooperated with the police.

Magistrate Shamsol Azwa Martadza set bail at RM8,000 each and fixed June 22 for mention.

It is learnt that the couple had allegedly changed the dates on the documents for their travel from Kajang to Penang. -Bernama