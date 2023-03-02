Court disallows permanent return of Zahid’s passport

KUALA LUMPUR: The KL High Court has dismissed Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s application to permanently have his passport returned to him so he can carry out his official duties.

High Court Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah today dismissed Zahid’s application.

However, Sequerah allowed for the document to be temporarily returned to Zahid to allow him to apply for a diplomatic passport.

On Jan 26, Ahmad Zahid filed an application to have his passport returned permanently to him, to enable him to carry out his official duties as deputy prime minister.

The passport was previously surrendered to the court as an additional bail condition after he was charged with 47 charges of corruption, criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds, of which the proceedings are now at the defence stage.