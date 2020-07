PETALING JAYA: Six new Covid-19 cases were reported as of noon today, with all being Malaysians.

This brings the total infection tally to 8,674, with 72 active cases still receiving treatment.

Two patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU) with both requiring respiratory assistance, Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

He said the new infections are four imported cases and two local infections in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

No new deaths have been reported with the current toll standing at 121.

He said five recoveries have been noted over the last 24 hours, bringing the number of recovered patients to 8,481 or 97.8% of the total number of cases.

He added that 647 imported cases were noted among returning Malaysians and permanent residents between April 3 and July 7.

This spanned the various phases of the movement control order (MCO), conditional MCO and recovery MCO.

He added that since June 10, those returning from overseas no longer needed to be quarantined at centres and only had to undergo self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

This is known as the home surveillance order (HSO).

Since the HSO was implemented, no Covid-19 cases had been recorded among the family members of those undergoing surveillance, which was a positive sign, he said.

Noor Hisham added the success of the HSO depended on adherence to the rules and urged all individuals returning to Malaysia to cooperate with the authorities and comply with the guidelines to break the chain of infection.