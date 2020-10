PETALING JAYA: A total of 801 Covid-19 positive cases were reported today which brought the total current number of active cases to 10,123, the Health Ministry has announced.

Of this number, 799 were local transmissions, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

He added that another eight fatalities were also recorded, with the total death count now standing at 246.

Sabah continued to record the highest number of cases (546), followed by Selangor (88), Labuan (29), Kedah (28), Sarawak (27), Negri Sembilan (24), Penang (19), Kuala Lumpur (13), Terengganu, (11), Johor (eight) and Perak (six).

The two import cases involved two individuals who arrived in the country from Iran and Saudi Arabia. One was a local, while the other was a foreigner.

There are 94 cases being treated at the intensive care units, with 25 requiring respiratory aid.

Noor Hisham said there were 573 recoveries, which means the total recovered cases now stands at 19,072.

Sabah leads the recoveries tally (294), followed by Selangor and Kedah with 116 each, Perak (23), Penang (18), Malacca (four), and one each in Pahang and Johor.

Noor Hisham said the fatalities involved patients with various illnesses including diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic lung disease and heart problems.

The youngest fatality was a 35-year-old woman, while the oldest were two 73-year-old women.

The others included four males aged 56, 66, 67, and 70 and a 61-year-old woman.

Seven fatalities were from Sabah, while the other was in Selangor.

The ministry also noted four new clusters were detected today, which are the Seri Gaya Cluster in Sabah (11 new cases), the Greenhill Cluster in Sarawak (21 new cases), the Idaman Cluster in Petaling and Gombak (two new cases), and the Bayu Cluster in Johor (four new cases).