Covid-19 has claimed 36,003 lives in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Covid-19 pandemic which hit the nation over two years ago has to date claimed 36,003 lives with cumulative cases now standing at 4,697,213.

Active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia now stood at 47,534 and of the total, 96.6 per cent (45,928 cases) are now quarantined at home.

A total of 4,413 new daily cases have been reported yesterday (Aug 4) including imported cases.

During the week under review compiled by Bernama (July 30 to Aug 4), new daily cases breached the 5,000-mark on Aug 3 (5,330). The last time daily cases reached 5,000 was on July 20 with 5,685 infections.

Eight (8) Covid-19 fatalities were reported yesterday, bringing the total number of cases during the week to 47.

According to data from CovidNow, Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH), as of 11.59 pm yesterday, out of 4,413 cases, two states reported four digit cases namely Kuala Lumpur (1,344) and Selangor (1,129).

Seven (7) states with three digit cases are Perak (327), Sabah (281), Negeri Sembilan (263), Penang (230), Melaka (159), Kedah (123) and Sarawak (107).

Two digit cases were reported in Johor (95), Kelantan (93), Putrajaya (90), Pahang (89), Terengganu (48), Perlis (21) and Labuan (14).