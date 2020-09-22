Covid-19: MMA calls for stricter SOP enforcement in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has called for stricter enforcement of the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) in Sabah in view of the 16th state election.

“We urge the authorities to be stricter in enforcing the SOP and ensure that all including the political leaders fully comply“, MMA president Dr N. Ganabaskaran said today.

In a statement, he said all involved in the campaigning should abide by the SOP, including wearing face masks and practising physical distancing at gatherings.

He said political leaders should show a good example in putting the health of the people first due to the continued rise in positive Covid-19 cases in Sabah.

Any disregard for the SOP might cause the cases to rise further and spread across the state, he said.

Dr Ganabaskaran also expressed concern over Sabahans travelling back to their hometowns to vote, saying MMA believed quarantine might be necessary when they return from Sabah. -Bernama