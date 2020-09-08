Covid-19: No travel restrictions in Tawau, Lahad Datu - Sabah Police

TAWAU: Police have denied viral claims on social media that travel restrictions have been imposed in Tawau and Lahad Datu following a surge in Covid-19 cases in the two districts.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the information being circulated was not true and the police had not received any directive on such restrictions.

“The matter will be decided in a meeting with the Chief Minister (Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal) this morning,” he said when contacted today.