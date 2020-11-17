Covid-19: Spike in Klang Valley Covid-19 cases linked to workplace (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The sudden spike in the Covid-19 cases around the Klang Valley recently was due to an increase of cases related to the workplace, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

“This is because Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya are the focal point of workers. The population density in these states is also one of the risk factors behind the increasing rate of infection or transmission of Covid-19,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, he said out of 162 active clusters, 72 were linked to workplaces, including the four new clusters reported today.

In this regard, the Ministry of Health urged employers to play a bigger role together to contain the spread of the Covid-19 in the country.

“Among the factors behind the surge in cases at workplaces are crowded accommodation, personal hygiene and the living and working environment. The issue of Covid-19 transmission among foreign workers is an important matter that needs to be addressed,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham also called on employers to educate their employees on personal hygiene and the importance of keeping their accommodation and workplace conducive.

“Other actions include practising physical distancing and ensuring preventive measures are consistently taken by employees at their workplaces and places of lodging,” he said. — Bernama