Covid-19 vaccine permissible for Muslims - Penang Mufti

GEORGE TOWN: The public, particularly Muslims, should not doubt the status of the Covid-19 vaccine, as the muzakarah (discussion) of the Fatwa Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) has decided that the use of the Covid-19 vaccine is permissible (harus) and obligatory (wajib) for groups which have been identified by the government.

Penang Mufti, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor said that as such, the Muslim community has been advised not to be influenced by the propaganda of anti-vaccine groups, especially involving the Covid-19 vaccine, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“Islam requires Muslims to take the necessary steps to avoid getting infected and preserving lives which is one of the syariah goals. Hence, refusing to take the vaccine will mean that they are exposing themselves to danger and such attitude is prohibited by syariah.

“In this regard, I would like to advise the Muslim community in this country not to be influenced by the call of those who are anti-vaccine, especially by refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to more than 80 per cent of Malaysians,” he said in a statement today.

He said it was very sad that there were still Muslims among those who doubted the status of the Covid-19 vaccine as the permissible status decision was made after listening to a briefing presented by the Health director-general, and examining the results of a detailed study conducted by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

Wan Salim said Muslims should not doubt the halal status of the Covid-19 vaccine after confirmation by the relevant authorities that it does not contain any component of animal origin.

“Members of muzakarah are made up of the muftis of all states in the country, as well as other members appointed by the Conference of Rulers, which consist of those in various professional and academic fields,” he said.

He said that the use of this vaccine is aimed at preventing the infection of the Covid-19 virus which threatens public health and can cause death, and Muslims should trust the decision made by MKI.

On Feb 4, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was reported to have said that the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme would start at the end of the month, with the government targeting 80 per cent of the country’s population or 26.5 million individuals to receive the vaccine, to be conducted in three phases and will be given free of charge.

The first phase is from February to April for about 500,000 frontliners, while the second phase is from April to August for high-risk groups, comprising senior citizens aged 60 and above and vulnerable groups with morbidity problems as well as persons with disabilities (PwDs), and the third phase is for adults aged 18 and above, from May this year until February next year. — Bernama