Covid: 4,076 recoveries, 3,585 new cases, 11 deaths - Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 4,076 Covid-19 recoveries were recorded in the country today, raising the cumulative figure for recoveries to 149,160 cases or 78.3 per cent.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of recoveries surpassed the 3,585 new cases reported today.

Malaysia has now recorded a total of 190,434 Covid-19 cases since the first three were detected on Jan 25 last year. There are currently 40,574 active ones.

“Of the new cases, two are imported who got infected abroad while the rest are local transmissions,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement on Covid-19 developments today.

Selangor remains the state with the highest number of daily new cases with 1,295, followed by Kuala Lumpur (610 cases) and Johor (516 cases).

On the 11 fatalities, he said four were recorded in Kuala Lumpur, three in Sarawak and once each in Perak, Johor, Selangor and Penang.

Also, 280 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit to date, with 111 of them intubated, Dr Noor Hisham added.

He said the Health Ministry also identified seven new clusters today, of which three involved workplaces (Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Negeri Sembilan), two community-based clusters (Johor and Terengganu), one religious cluster (Kedah) and one detention centre cluster in Terengganu. — Bernama