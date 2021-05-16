Covid: Health services will be swamped if Indian variant enters Sarawak - Dr Chin

KUCHING: Sarawak’s health services will be quickly overwhelmed if the Covid-19 variant from India, B.1.517.2, spreads in the state, Sarawak Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing said.

He said currently, beds in hospital intensive care units (ICU), especially Sibu Hospital and Kapit Hospital are at critical levels.

He said only government hospitals can provide critical patient care due to viral infections in Sarawak currently.

“Today, 71 Covid-19 cases remain in critical condition in ICU wards, including 26 cases that require respiratory equipment,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Chin said in the past two weeks, a weekly average of 27 people were reported to have died from Covid-19 in the state.

He said till yesterday (May 15), the infectivity rate, or R-naught for Sarawak was 0.95 and it was still high with daily cases not declining.

“Therefore, the public is advised to not become complacent in complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set,” he said. — Bernama