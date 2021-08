KOTA BHARU: Only 0.07 per cent or 30 out of 44,003 respondents involved in the survey on the level of mental health of the people in the state during the Covid-19 pandemic, need to be referred to psychiatry experts, the State Assembly was told.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin(pix) said the assessment involved three categories of respondents, namely Covid-19 patients, their close contacts and the frontliners.

He said the mental health survey was coordinated by the State Health Department’s Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services.

“Since the pandemic began in March 2020 until July 31, 2021, tele-psychosocial assessments on a total of 44,003 respondents had been conducted.

“Of the total, only 0.07 per cent or 30 respondents need to be referred to psychiatry experts. No case of suicide was reported,” he said during question time.

Dr Izani (PAS-Kijang) said this in reply to Datuk Seri Md Alwi Che Ahmad (BN-Kok Lanas) who wanted to know the level of mental health among the people in Kelantan during the pandemic. -Bernama