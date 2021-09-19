Covid: Sabah allows 10 activities for fully vaccinated individuals

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government is allowing 10 activities for fully vaccinated individuals starting on Monday (Sept 20), said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the Covid-19 spokesperson for Sabah, said physical contact sports and recreational activities involving the operation of open and indoor facilities are allowed, besides individual fitness activities such as aerobics and zumba which will be allowed in facilities with a 50 per cent capacity or not more than 30 people, whichever is lower.

He said hiking activities with a capacity of 50 per cent or not more than 30 people in an area will also be allowed apart from the operation of maritime and flight training centres.

“Fishing ponds will also be allowed from 6 am to 6 pm with the same capacity, and domestic cruise ship activities will be allowed in Sabah waters with a capacity of 50 per cent. However, all nightclub and pub activities are still not allowed.

“Face-to-face meetings with the same capacity and the operation of private offices are also allowed according to the number of employees who have been vaccinated,“ he said in a statement, yesterday.

Apart from that, Masidi said the operation of factories and liquor shops would also be allowed, and all institutions of higher learning under the supervision of the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) would be opened in stages.

Yesterday, a total of 1,395 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the state, taking the cumulative total to 184,221 cases while 1,775 patients recovered and the cumulative total of recoveries stands at 158,502 people while 4,203 patients are still being treated for the virus. -Bernama