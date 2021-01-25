Covid: Slight drop in new cases with 3,048 reported Monday - Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: There was a slight drop in the number of daily Covid-19 positive cases in the country today, with 3,048 cases compared to 3,346 yesterday and 4,275 on Saturday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that of the total, eight were import cases while the remaining 3,040 were local transmissions.

This, he said in a statement on daily Covid-19 development, took the total number of infections in the country to 186,849 cases.

He added that there were 3,638 recoveries today, while 11 fatalities were recorded, with three in Sabah, two each in Selangor and Sarawak and one each in Kelantan, Pahang, Perak and Kuala Lumpur.

Dr Noor Hisham said there are now 41,076 active cases in the country, with 261 being treated in the intensive care unit and 101 of them requiring respiratory assistance.

Selangor reported the highest number of cases today, with 1,035, followed by Johor (529) and Sabah (348).

He said the Ministry of Health also identified 13 new clusters today involving eight workplace-linked clusters, three community clusters and two risk-group clusters.

Of the eight workplace clusters, three were detected in Selangor, two in Johor and one each in Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Terengganu.

As for the community clusters, one was detected in Johor and two in Pahang while one risk-group cluster each was detected in Melaka and Kelantan. — Bernama