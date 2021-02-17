Covid vaccine does not contravene Islam

PASIR PUTEH: The Covid-19 vaccine, to be distributed nationwide starting from the end of this month, does not contradict Islam and Muslims should not have any reservations about it.

PAS Dewan Ulama chief, Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said that Muslims, in fact, must accept it based on several basic principles stipulated in Islam, namely, to protect harmony in Islam, health, property, lives and the economic sector.

“It (the Covid-19 threat) prevents Muslims from performing congregational obligatory prayers and Friday prayers in mosques, and severing ties when they cannot communicate with and visit relatives and friends in difficulties.

“The pandemic, which is threatening the nation now, can demolish the basic principles concerned if it is not curbed promptly,” said the Pasir Puteh MP when met by reporters after the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) Compliance Campaign Info On Wheels programme here, today.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Information Department director, Azahar Ismail said that starting today 400 banners on the proclamation of emergency would be issued and put up by the roadside and in public places statewide.

He said the emergency implemented was not in the political interests of any quarter, but for the safety of the people from the Covid-19 threat. — Bernama