Covid vaccine: Police warn against incitement

ARAU: The police will not hesitate to take firm action against any party who tries to incite the people by disparaging the use of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Perlis police chief, Datuk Surina Saad said the police would be monitoring the social media to detect any element of anti-vaccine sentiments though there has been no such cases in the state thus far.

‘’There are numerous news about the vaccine if we look in the social media, some are good and some are denigrating it.

‘’But what is important is that the vaccine is safe for use as seen when Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin became the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine shot,’’ she told reporters here, today.

She said action could be taken under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code as well as the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for causing alarm among the public.

Earlier Surina received 100 packets of food through the ‘Singgah Front Liner’ programme organised by the Perlis Journalist Association (PWP) at a road block in Ulu Pauh, here.

Meanwhile, State Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Committee chairman Rozieana Ahmad said the existence of PWP was timely in delivering accurate information to the public and inviting society to be more appreciative of the role of the frontliners to protect the public from Covid-19.

PWP president, Mohamad Asri Shafii said this was the first programme by PWP which was set up early this year (January 2021).

“We noticed that not many can appreciate the sacrifices made by the frontliners. Today, we (media) can see for ourselves and tell society about it,’’ he added. — Bernama