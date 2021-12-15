Create new products to attract tourists: Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) has called on tourism industry players to continue to explore new ideas to produce attractive tourism products and ensure Malaysia continues to be the choice of domestic and foreign tourists.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri(pix) said the move is crucial as preparation to receive large-scale tourism when the border is opened to international travellers.

“Our way forward is to realise what we have planned in the National Tourism Policy. We will collaborate with the private sector for us to encourage investors or stakeholders from the state government and other agencies (to realise the national tourism policy).

“We want them to cooperate, collaborate with us ...as we must come out with ideas. That is why we have lab with several other agencies. I have discussed with several quarters to encourage industry players to create new tourism investment development zones,” she said.

Nancy told reporters after opening the 'Tower Walk 100' and the 25th anniversary celebration of Kuala Lumpur Tower here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Nancy wanted tourism industry players in the country including young entrepreneurs to use new technology in promoting tourist products based on local cultures.

She said in this way, the uniqueness of Malaysian cultures could be introduced to lure tourists to visit this country.

According to Nancy, in 2019 foreign tourists contributed RM85 billion in tourism receipts to this country while domestic tourism raked in RM103 billion.-Bernama