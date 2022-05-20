‘Datuk’ arrested for protecting falsified palm oil sales tax declaration

KOTA KINABALU: A man professing to be a “Datuk” was arrested by the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission (MACC) Sabah today for investigations in a case related to harbouring the falsification of crude palm oil sales tax declarations every month to the Sabah Ministry of Finance.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy said the arrest of the ‘datuk’ followed the arrest of a senior government official and a retiree on May 18 for investigation in the same case under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

“The 66-year-old suspect, who is a former civil servant, was arrested at the Sabah MACC office at about 4pm when he turned up to give his statement.

“A remand application against the suspect is expected to be made at the Kota Kinabalu Magistrate’s Court tomorrow,“ he said in a statement here.

At the same time, he reminded oil palm mill operators throughout Sabah to come forward to assist the investigation as the submission a false declaration is an offence under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, which provides for imprisonment not exceeding 20 years and a fine five times the value of false details or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

On May 18, a senior officer in a state government department and a government retiree were arrested by the Sabah MACC for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to about RM700,000 from a palm oil mill company in return for protecting the falsification of crude palm oil sales tax declarations every month to MOF.

The court allowed a seven-day remand for the two individuals from May 19 to 25.-Bernama