Deliveryman pleads not guilty to threatening to circulate fiancee’s obscene video, photos

KUALA LUMPUR: A food deliveryman pleaded not guilty in the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here, today on two charges of threatening to circulate an obscene video and photographs of his fiancee and storing them in his handphone last month.

Muhammad Nuraiman Abdul Shukor, 22, was first charged with threatening to circulate an obscene video and pictures of the 21-year-old woman at an apartment in Taman Gombak Permai, Gombak, here, at 10 pm, on Jan 24.

He was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code which provided a maximum seven-year jail or fine or both, if found guilty.

Muhammad Nuraiman was also charged with keeping the same obscene video and pictures in the gallery section of his handphone at the Gombak district police headquarters’ investigating officer’s office here at 5.30 pm, Jan 25.

The accused was charged under Section 292(a) of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 292 of the same code which provides a maximum three-year jail or fine or both if found guilty.

Majistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan set bail at RM5,000 bail in one surety for both charges and fixed April 20 for mention of the case. — Bernama