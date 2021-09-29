Deputy Minister calls for immediate investigation into Cheras incident

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias has requested the authorities to expedite investigations into a rioting incident outside a Chinese temple yesterday so that follow up action can be taken to resolve the problem harmoniously.

In a statement today, he said although things have calmed down, he viewed the matter seriously as it involved a misunderstanding between temple worshipers and the authorities.

“What’s more, there were attempts to manipulate and exploit the matter on social media by some parties, which runs the risk of causing confusion, concern and threatens public order.

“Therefore, I urge the relevant authorities to expedite investigations so that the cause of the incident can be identified as soon as possible, and follow up action can be taken in a harmonious manner,” he said in a statement.

Jalaluddin also asked netizens to stop feuding over the matter, which could affect the country’s harmony.

A video lasting two minutes and nine seconds went viral on social media after being uploaded on Facebook claiming that the Kuala Lumpur Land and Mines Office acted to demolish a temple located in the Salak South area.

Cheras district police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar explained yesterday that the incident happened after several individuals stopped construction work of a hoarding barrier between 11.45 am and 4 pm. -Bernama