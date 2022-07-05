Developing the meatless ministry

AS statistics are rapidly growing on the conversion towards a meatless lifestyle, it is interesting to see a meatless meal option in almost every street in Malaysia today.

Going vegetarian or vegan is not only a heritage or religious practice, but it has gone beyond and become an active lifestyle.

The more interesting part is that vegetarianism and veganism are fast becoming a trend and we are in an era where global brands are diverting their focus towards the growing community.

It is no longer a surprise to see brands such as KFC introducing their “zero chicken” in 2021, which had a huge impact on society’s excitement over burgers.

After decades of being in business, it is trendsetting to see a meatless menu page in Old Town White Coffee outlets as well.

Nestle’s Malaysia division has partnered with Kyochon, a South Korean fried chicken chain, to launch a meat-free menu (announced in March 2021).

Beyond Meat has partnered with La Juiceria and Super Saigon to introduce meatless products (announced in October 2020).

This trendy demand began with the millennials’ buying patterns.

Furthermore, you can observe their fitness driven lifestyle, which easily complements the meatless diet, and it is gradually growing.

This green change is having a positive impact on all Malaysians, regardless of race or religion.

In recent searches on Google Trends, the demand for vegetarianism and veganism is increasing rapidly, especially on key lookouts for food places, food products, cosmetics and places that are vegan friendly for tourists.

This situational demand provides a competitive edge for brands such as The Body Shop, Nature’s Vegetarian Restaurant, Kechara, Harvest Gourmet, Nestle, Kelava, even Samsara Vegetarian products, to take the lead in the business.

This trendsetting new lifestyle is also taking place in the tourist sector, where vegan travellers are taking a big step through their spending capacity.

Big brand hotels are ensuring this community is well taken care of through their in-room dining menu and all the meals they serve.

Special training is provided for chefs to ensure they understand that the market is slowly moving towards veganism.

Brands like Marriot and Hilton are equally making moves to cater to the vegan world as per travelling demands.

Apps like “Go Veggie Malaysia” list over 2,000 vegetarian and vegan restaurants in Malaysia and Singapore.

We have brands like Zesty Clickz, VegHub, HappyCow and more that are here to serve the market, with several options of vegetarian and vegan products.

The Vegan District outlet is now becoming a new sensation and is definitely a new ministry to be

part of.

