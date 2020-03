PETALING JAYA: Dignity for Children Foundation (Dignity) is appealing to Malaysians for donations to help refugee families and the B40 community that may be affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Dignity is an organisation which provides quality education for the underprivileged and marginalised with the aim of eradicating poverty. They currently have 1,800 students from urban poor and refugee families, with parents who are daily wage earners. “They are daily wage earners and in this period of Movement Control Order (MCO), they will not be able to find daily work which means they don’t have any income,” Dignity stated in their website.

“Over 700 daily meals are provided to our students when they attend classes. Many may not have proper / regular meals now that school is closed,” Dignity added. Now that their schools are closed, they are seeking assistance from the public to continue providing food and basic items for these families.

Those who would like to donate, the details are as follows:

Bank Name : Public Bank Berhad

Account Name: Dignity for Children Foundation

Account No. : 3-9804775-36

Remarks: covid support

https://dignityforchildren.org/covid19appeal/