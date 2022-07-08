Director, company fined RM15,500 for selling uncertified wireless microphones

MALACCA: A company and its director were fined RM15,500 by the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today for possessing and selling wireless microphones not certified by the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) two years ago.

Judge Nariman Badruddin made the decision after Darson Electronics Sdn Bhd and its director Tan Kwee Geok, 56, as the person being summoned (OKS) pleaded guilty to four charges.

Darson Electronics Sdn Bhd was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell 11 units of Langpu brand U3001B wireless microphone on the ground floor of Taman Plaza Melaka Sentral in Jalan PMS here on July 4, 2020, at 12.17 pm and May 5, 2021, at 2.15 pm.

Tan was charged with two counts of owning and selling a unit of the same model on the same date and location.

The units were found not to be certified as required under Regulation 16 (1) (b) and 16 (3) of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000.

The OKS who was unrepresented, pleaded for a lower fine, while MCMC prosecuting officer Nazrul Nizam Mohd Zameri requested appropriate punishment in addition to the case items being forfeited and disposed of under the MCMC Act.

For the two charges against Darson Electronics Sdn Bhd, the court ordered the company to pay an RM8,000 fine or four months’ jail in default and RM2,000 or two months’ jail in default.

For the charge against Tan, Nariman ordered Tan to be fined RM4,000 and RM1,500 or jailed for 10 days for each charge if the fine was not paid. The court also ordered all case items to be forfeited to MCMC.-Bernama