IPOH: A cook was killed and another injured when a car driven by a disabled man, aged 54, crashed his car into a restaurant in Jalan Batu Sinar, Kampar while the victims were cooking at its five-foot way this morning.

Kampar district police chief, Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim said the fatal victim in the 9.40 am incident was Wong Kwai Yung, 59, while his injured colleague was Sek Loow See, 50

“The initial investigation found that the disabled man was trying to park his car in front of the restaurant to buy food when he accidently stepped on the accelerator, with the car hitting the two workers who were cooking at the stall located in front of the restaurant,” he said in a statement today.

Wong died at the scene from serious head injuries while Sek was slightly injured on his shoulder and legs. There were some customers eating at the restaurant when the accident happened.

Hasron Nazri said the driver with his address in Klang, Selangor and his 42-year-old female passenger from Kampar were, however, not injured in the accident.

He said the victim’s body was sent to Kampar Hospital and the injured cook treated at the same hospital. — Bernama