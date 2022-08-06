Disaster Management Committees activated in Sabah, Sarawak after continuous rain warning: Nadma

KUALA LUMPUR: State and District Disaster Management Committees in Sabah and Sarawak have been activated and will increase their readiness level following a warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET Malaysia).

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) said in a Facebook post said that the order was issued following the Persistent Rain (Yellow) warning issued by MET Malaysia for several areas in Sarawak, including Mukah (Matu, Dalat and Mukah), Bintulu (Tatau and Bintulu), Miri ( Subis, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang.

The warning issued at 11 pm last night also involves Labuan as well as several areas in Sabah, including the interiors of Sipitang, Kuala Penyu and Beaufort, the West Coast and Kudat.

“Nadma through the National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC) will constantly monitor the situation of technical information parameters in collaboration with various technical agencies,“ the post read.-Bernama