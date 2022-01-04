PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) today issued the Discussion Paper on Licensing Framework for Digital Insurers and Takaful Operators.

The discussion paper outlines the proposed framework for licensing new digital insurers and takaful operators (Dito) to encourage digital innovation in the insurance and takaful sector. It also complements BNM’s initiative on digital banks and digitalisation of the financial sector.

Ditos are expected to contribute to a more inclusive, competitive, efficient insurance and takaful sector in line with evolving needs of consumers.

“The proposed framework aims to attract new digital players that can offer innovative solutions to address critical protection gaps among the unserved and underserved market segments, as well as enhance customer experience and elevate trust,” said BNM governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus.

The framework will adopt a balanced approach. The focus is to encourage more significant innovation, whilst promoting financial stability and protecting consumer interests. The discussion paper covers the requirements for entry such as criteria in assessing an application and capital requirement, and explores new business models such as risk-sharing.

BNM aims to issue an exposure draft upon obtaining feedback from the discussion paper. This will be followed by a policy document on prudential and business conduct requirements for Ditos in 2022. The applications for a Dito licence will be open at a later date. BNM invites written feedback on the discussion paper by Feb 28, 2022.