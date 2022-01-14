Doctor in fake vaccine cert case remanded again

MARANG: A private clinic doctor who was previously held for allegedly selling fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates in Terengganu has been remanded again, this time for investigation in connection with cheating.

Magistrate Engku Nurul Ain Engku Muda today allowed the 51-year-old man to be remanded until tomorrow for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The man, who was wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans, arrived at the Marang Court at 9.40 am.

Terengganu Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt M Zambri Mahmud, when contacted, said the doctor was rearrested for allegedly receiving payments to supply Covid-19 vaccination certificates without having to perform an actual injection, but failed to provide the certificate to his clients.

“Reports were lodged against the doctor by complainants who paid RM450 each for his services and were promised that their MySejahtera status would list them as vaccine recipients within 14 days. However, their status did not change,” he said.

Last Saturday, the self-confessed anti-vaxxer doctor was arrested on suspicion of issuing Covid-19 vaccination certificates without administering the vaccine but was released on police bail yesterday.

However, police rearrested the doctor at noon yesterday.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa had said that initial investigations found that 1,900 individuals had dealings with the clinic for vaccination purposes but it had yet to be ascertained how many were given the certificate without taking the jabs.

The doctor is believed to have charged individuals between RM400 and RM600 each if they wanted to get a vaccination certificate without taking the injection.-Bernama