Domestic holidays are still in high demand: Tourism Malaysia

KOTA BHARU: Domestic holidays are still in high demand, says Tourism Malaysia acting deputy director-general (planning) Iskandar Mirza Mohd Yusof.

He said Tourism Malaysia has received positive feedback from exhibitors at the ‘Jom Cuti-Cuti Malaysia’ Roadshow that has been implemented in several locations so far.

“After the government relaxed (the Covid-19-related regulations), we found that the demand for domestic tourism has picked up, especially during school holidays and public holidays.

“Today, we have brought along exhibitors who offer attractive packages at reasonable prices which receive a very good response,“ he told reporters after officiating the Jom Cuti-Cuti Malaysia Roadshow at a shopping mall here, today.

The three-day roadshow which ends tomorrow aims to promote domestic tourism activities in line with the country's transition to the endemic phase.

A total of 24 industry players comprising product operators, travel agencies, hotels, theme parks and transport companies are participating in the roadshow to offer holiday packages, fares and entry tickets at attractive prices.-Bernama