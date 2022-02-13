Dr Lee Boon Chye appointed Perak PKR interim chairman

IPOH: Gopeng Member of Parliament Dr Lee Boon Chye(pix) has been appointed as interim chairman of Perak PKR to replace Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, who relinquished the post yesterday.

Perak PKR, in a statement yesterday, said the appointment, which is expected to last until April this year, was made at the state PKR Council meeting which was also attended by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Perak PKR expresses its profound thanks to Farhash Wafa Salvador for his excellent services and deeds in leading the state (PKR) since 2018.

“The return of Farhash Wafa Salvador to Selangor, although accepted with a heavy heart by all Perak PKR leaders and members, should be respected by all parties,“ said the statement.

Yesterday, a news report quoted Perak PKR deputy chairman Datuk MA Tinagaran as saying that the state party leadership respected Farhash Wafa Salvador's decision to resign as chairman to contest for the post of Gombak PKR division chief in the party election scheduled for this April.

Farhash Wafa Salvador, when contacted by Bernama yesterday, said he decided to contest in the Gombak division because he had successfully completed his mission in Perak after the 2018 party polls.

According to him, he is a member of the Petaling Jaya division in Selangor and merely migrated to Perak in 2018 to strengthen the party machinery and grassroots.-Bernama