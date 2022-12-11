Dr M: Blame the masterminds behind Sheraton Move, not me

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his supporters should blame the masterminds of the Sheraton Move for the former’s failure to become prime minister, said former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix).

In a Twitter post, Mahathir said Anwar and his supporters should stop blaming him for allegedly not fulfilling his promise to make the PKR president his successor.

He added that his resignation in 2020 was not the reason for Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) downfall.

He then explained that PH’s downfall was caused by former premier Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, who pulled out their members from PH which caused their downfall.

“So blame Azmin, Hamzah and Muhyiddin and their followers involved in the Sheraton Move that caused Anwar not to become the prime minister.

“Anwar is also guilty because he caused Azmin and several other PKR MPs to collude with Muhyiddin. Stop blaming me all the time,” he explained.

He then pointed out that in the United Kingdom’s Westminster system, when the Prime Minister resigns, the ruling party decides who is the successor.

“Liz Truss, who resigned recently, did not discuss with other leaders on her plans. She left because she felt there was not enough support in her favour. That is the same thing I did.

“The difference is, the Conservative Party is still the ruling government even though Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss resigned. Now, Rishi Sunak is the new Prime Minister of the Conservative party,” he added.