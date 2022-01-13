Dr Mahathir discharged from IJN

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad(pix) was discharged from Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) at 3.45 pm today after a successful procedure.

IJN, in a brief statement today, said Dr Mahathir will continue his recuperation and recovery process at home.

“Dr Mahathir and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah express their thanks to everyone for their concern and du’a (prayers) over the last one week when Dr Mahathir was admitted to Institut Jantung Negara,“ it said.

Dr Mahathir was admitted to the IJN on Jan 7 for an elective medical procedure.

Prior to that, on Dec 16 last year, Dr Mahathir was admitted to IJN for a full medical check-up and for further observation before being discharged on Dec 23. -Bernama