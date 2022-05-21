Dress code should be practised by all: Cuepacs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services Malaysia (Cuepacs) is of the view that all quarters should observe the dress code when dealing with any organisation, including government departments and private companies.

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat(pix) said Cuepacs described the statement made by a member of parliament on the dress code set for the public when entering the offices of government departments or agencies as shallow and irresponsible.

“Cuepacs is confident that civil servants are wise in using their discretion or looking at the current needs if customers who come to government premises have certain difficulties in adhering to the dress code.

“Therefore, we hope that no quarters will try to play up the issue in the interest of their respective political ideologies,” he said in a statement today.

Adnan said civil servants should also strive to provide their best services to the public.

“The value of decency is also one of the elements demanded in the Rukun Negara, namely Good Behaviour and Morality which is often pledged by us,” he said, adding that all quarters should have a positive view on the dress code set in dealing with any government agency and department.-Bernama