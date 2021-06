NIBONG TEBAL: A lorry driver was stabbed to death by his male friend during a drinking session at the Taman Desa Jawi flats, here, early this morning.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief, Supt Lee Chong Chern said police were alerted to the incident at 4.05 am after a woman called in to inform that the deceased, who was her neighbour, was assaulted by her husband.

“Upon arriving at the second floor of the flats, police found the victim, known as A. Harinnderaruban, 35, who had been stabbed and died at 7.15 am while receiving treatment at Sungai Bakap Hospital,” he said when contacted here today.

Lee said there were seven stab wounds on the victim’s body and police also found the knife allegedly used by the suspect.

He said the initial investigation found that the incident happened about 3.45 am when the victim and his 27-year-old friend were drinking outside the latter’s home. They both got drunk before making noise in the suspect’s house.

“The suspect’s wife told her husband to stop making noise but he became angry and physically abusive. It is believed that the victim might have tried to stop his friend from beating his wife when he was stabbed in the back,” he added.

Police detained the man, who worked as an oil palm collector, to assist the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama