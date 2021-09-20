Driving against the traffic flow: Marketing officer charged with murdering two teens

SHAH ALAM: A marketing officer at a private company, who was arrested for driving against the traffic flow and causing the death of two teenagers earlier this month, was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today for murder.

K. Devaaswin(pix), 24, was charged with killing Nur Afiqah Abdul Karim, 18, and Muhammad Hafiz Syamir Dzul Asri, 19, at 1.50 am at Km 8.6 of the Federal Highway near Shah Alam on Sept 12.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries a death penalty upon conviction.

No plea was recorded as murder cases are under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

Magistrate Nur Faizah Abdul Sani set Oct 21 for remention.

Deputy public prosecutor Shukor Abu Bakar prosecuted while Devaaswin was represented by lawyers Pushpa Ratnam and R. Thanuja.

It was reported that the two teenagers were killed when the Proton Wira car they were travelling in crashed head-on with a Mitsubishi Triton driven by the man against the traffic flow at the Federal Highway.-Bernama