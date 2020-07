BUKIT MERTAJAM: A father allegedly abandoned his two sons when he fled Penang National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) enforcement officers in an operations in a bushy area in Permatang Pauh here yesterday.

Penang AADK director Elmariah Chung said the officers conducted an integrated operations in the area from 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. as a result of intelligence and public information that there was a group of drug addicts who had made the location their haunt.

“During yesterday’s raid, there were three men who were inhaling drugs there, but they fled towards the bushes next to the paddy fields after realising the presence of the authorities. However, two of them were apprehended while the third escaped,“ she said in a statement today.

According to Elmariah, the man fled leaving behind his two children, aged seven and nine. The children are now in the care of their immediate family since the father is said to be in hiding.

“Urine tests carried out on the two men in their 30s, detained during the operation, found them positive for drugs. The men were detained and are being investigated under Section 3 (1) of the Drug Dependants (Treatment & Rehabilitation) Act 1983 Amendment 1998,“ she said. -Bernama