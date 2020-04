PETALING JAYA : Even with heavy police presence in ongoing movement control order (MCO), drug pushers do not appear to be deterred in distributing narcotics.

With demand for drugs on the rise due to the restricted movement order, drug pushers are risking arrest to keep their trade alive.

On Sunday at about 6.30pm, five people including three women and an Indonesian man aged between 25 and 39 were arrested in a raid at the Empire Damansara Soho 1 at Jalan PJU 8/8A for allegedly pushing drugs.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said police recovered 14 packets containing about 75 grammes of syabu from the suspects.

He said four of them tested positive for drugs.

He also said one of those held dealt with drugs at the Damansara Perdana area.

In Klang at 4.30am yesterday, policemen on patrol arrested a 27-year-old man and found him in possession of over 52 grammes of syabu.

The suspect was just purchased the drugs from a dealer before his arrest.

South Klang police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said prior to the arrest, the patrolmen had pursuit the suspect and a drug dealer but the latter had managed to escape.

“We found the suspect with 17 packets containing syabu. He has a past criminal record for cheating.” he said.

In George Town, police busted a drug syndicate in Bukit Tambun near Bukit Mertajam, after weeks of surveillance.

They raided the home of an alleged mastermind and uncovered RM55,497 worth of drugs which can feed 15,193 drug users.

State police chief Comm Datuk Sahabudin Abdul Manan told a press conference that the mastermind aged 41 was arrested with his 18-year-old girlfriend at the house.

“We found a total of RM878,236 in cash inside the house and we also seized two cars worth about RM149,500 and jewellery worth RM26,487.”

In a follow-up raid, the cops raided two other houses in Seberang Jaya and arrested three suspects where the drugs were also found.

The syndicate was believed to have been operating for about two to four months and the drugs seized are likely for the local market consumption.

Among the drugs seized were 6.06kg of heroin, 8.07g of cannabis, 4.91g of syabu, 1.12g of ketamine and 16 Eramin 5 pills.

The suspects have been remanded until April 17.

Three of the suspects have previous convictions and they also tested positive for drug use.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking which carries a death sentence upon conviction, said Sahabudin.

It is the best drug haul made by the police during the MCO period which has entered its fourth week.