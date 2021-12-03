DSA, NATSEC Asia 2022 at MITEC in March: Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (NATSEC) Asia 2022 will be held from March 28 to 30 2022 at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, (MITEC), here, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein(pix) said today.

He said DSA 2022 and NATSEC Asia 2022 will be complemented by a virtual platform as a value-added component to help participants access the contents before, during and after the show and are expecting more than 1,000 companies from 54 countries to participate in the event.

“I applaud the organisers for taking the initiative to run the DSA and NATSEC Asia series as a hybrid event which is a historic first since the inception of the series.

“The DSA organiser has the full support of the Malaysian government specifically from my ministry and the Home Ministry,“ he told reporters in a joint press conference with Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin after launching DSA and NATSEC Asia 2022, here.

Hishammuddin said DSA has proven to be more than just an exhibition or a conference and, it is an invaluable platform in bringing together various industry leaders, governments, military and defence agencies from across the region with the purpose of forging mutual trust and collaboration between all parties.

He said the theme for DSA 2022 on “Advancing into a New Era of Defence and Security”, could not be more appropriate apart from comprehensively portraying the tremendous role this event plays in putting Malaysia on the international defence map, especially as the world transitioned into the post-pandemic era.

Meanwhile, DSA Exhibition and Conference chairman Tan Sri Asmat Kamaluddin said DSA 2022 will also see the return of a number of special features and new ones in terms of conferences, forums and contract signings; international pavilions, business matching events; and demonstrations of CTF Cyber War Games, Unmanned Systems, and Combat Artificial Intelligence.

“Following the successful initiation of the inaugural NATSEC in 2018, DSA 2022 will also see the return of this highly pioneering event, which itself, has shown tremendous potential for growth,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said the Home Ministry is glad to endorse events such as DSA and NATSEC.

“Although still in its infancy, NATSEC is set to become a dedicated national security show by leveraging on DSA’s globally recognised VIP delegation management system.

“With high-quality delegation delivered throughout the duration of the event, NATSEC will once again shed light on regional and international issues and establish mutually beneficial collaborations in the interest of advancing national and international security,“ he said.

Hamzah said the event also saw the participation of top-level delegates from around the world, including his counterparts, inspector-generals of police, as well as director-generals of customs, immigration, maritime and enforcement agencies, security intelligence, prisons and fire and rescue departments, together with their representatives.

“I believe the time will come in the near future when NATSEC will go on to become a global national security event in its own right,“ he said

DSA and NATSEC Asia 2022 are open to high-level delegations, government personnel, defence and security industry professionals and executives as well as the military, police and enforcement agencies personnel only.

Both events are ready and welcome the presence of exhibitors and trade visitors.-Bernama