PUTRAJAYA: The online bidding system for the ‘VDN’ registration series for motor vehicles will be launched by the Kuala Lumpur Road Transport Department through its online JPJeBid system on June 21 at midnight.

The five-day bidding period will end on June 25 at 11.59pm, with results announced on June 26 at noon, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook today.

The minimum bid for the category with the most valuable numbers is RM20,000, followed by RM3,000 for attractive numbers and RM800 for popular numbers, he said, when speaking to the media at his office here.

For normal numbers, the minimum bid has been set at RM300.

Payment can only be made via local credit or debit cards, he said, adding that each individual was allowed to make bids for a maximum of three registration plates, while businesses or companies were allowed a maximum of five registration plates.

Registration can be made through the department’s portal at https://jpjebid.jpj.gov.my or through its app called ‘JPJeBid’, both of which are open to Malaysian citizens and permanent residents aged 18 and above, as well as registered businesses and companies.

The minister added that interested applicants who did not have existing records with the ‘Mysikap’ system such as vehicle or licence records, were required to register beforehand at any RTD office at state or branch level, except at Urban Transformation Centres (UTC)

Prior to this, the ‘FC’ series of vehicle registration numbers was used to pilot the eBid system, garnering a total of 2,481 bids totalling RM3.1 million during a five-day bidding period which began on April 15 this year.

The highest bid received then was RM231,000 for the plate number ‘FC1’, he said, explaining that the JPJeBid system had been expanded in Kuala Lumpur because it generated income for the government and also because of the highest number of new vehicle registrations recorded there.

After this month’s bidding, the JPJeBid system will be expanded to other states in phases, Loke said. — Bernama