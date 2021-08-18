Eain yow, Rachel continue their fine run

KUALA LUMPUR: Two national squash players, Ng Eain Yow and Rachel Arnold continued their fine form at the British Open 2021 held in Hull, England, on Tuesday.

Eain Yow created an upset when he stunned fifth seed, Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt in a thrilling second round battle, 11-7, 7-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-2 to book a place in the next round, tomorrow.

The Kuala Lumpur-born world No. 22 player will square off with Colombian player, Miguel Rodriguez, who got past American Todd Harrity, 11-8, 11-9, 11-4, in the second round.

Meanwhile, Rachel trounced the home player, Lucy Turmel, 11-4, 11-6, 11-7, to advance to the third round.

The 25-year-old will be facing either Nadine Shahin or eighth seed Salma Hany, both from Egypt, in the next round, later today.

In the meantime, S. Sivangasari could not keep the pace despite winning the first set 11-9, and was shown the exit after she conceded the three remaining sets to the sixth seed Amanda Sobhy of the United States, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8.

Amanda is set to clash with compatriot, Olivia Clyne, who eliminated Milou van der Heijden of the Netherlands, 10-12, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6. – Bernama